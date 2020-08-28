Trump wants to create 10 million jobs in 10 months. Here’s why that might be tricky

“We will create 10 million jobs in the next 10 months,” Trump said during his speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

It's important to note these are unlikely to be new jobs. Most jobs that will appear over the next year will just replace those that were lost before Covid-19 hit the United States. More than 22 million jobs vanished this spring as a result of the pandemic lockdown, the worst job loss on record, and the unemployment rate peaked at 14.7% in April.

The economy has since added back more than 9 million jobs — also a record — and the consensus forecast for next week’s August jobs report is for 1.4 million jobs added, according to Refinitiv. But economists don’t think we can keep going at this pace.

It’s also notable that even with Trump’s promised 10 million additional jobs, the US economy would still have nearly 3 million fewer positions than it had in February.