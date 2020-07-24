Trump wants players to stand during national anthem after he says he will throw first pitch at Yankees game

TRUMP READY FOR LIVE SPORTS BUT SAYS HE WON’T TUNE IN IF PLAYERS KNEEL DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM: ‘GAME IS OVER FOR ME’

“Randy Levine’s a great friend of mine from the Yankees” he stated. “He asked me to throw out the first pitch. And I think I’m doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium.”

Later Thursday, during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump once again stated he would be participating in the longstanding custom however kept in mind that he hoped that players would stand during the national anthem.

“It’s great that baseball is back, and other sports are back. I hope everyone’s standing; I hope they’re not going to be kneeling when the flag is raised. I don’t like to see that,” he stated. “That would hurt a lot of people in our country. They don’t want to see that with the NFL, or baseball, or basketball, or anything else.”

He continued: “There are plenty of places you can protest. You don’t have to protest on the raising of our flag.”

The president’s remarks came soon after every gamer and coach on the Washington Nationals and Yankees took a knee and held a black ribbon prior to the nationalanthem They stood when the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played.

Trump stated previously in the week after a number of MLB players knelt during the national anthem prior to exhibit video games that he would not be tuning in to live sports if players opposed the flag.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” he stated in a tweet.

The response to Trump’s first pitch will be intriguing. A previous high school baseball gamer, Trump need to have a much easier time thanDr Anthony Fauci, who mishandled the first pitch ahead of Thursday’s game.

A huge Nationals fan, Fauci was asked to participate in the ritualistic pitch, which landed simply outside the strike zone.