Trump Wants CNN’s Chris Cuomo Fired After Audio Reveals Him Discussing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that CNN “has no choice” however to fire Chris Cuomo after covertly taped discussions appeared in between the anchor and attorney Michael Cohen discussing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The audio, acquired and played by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, reveals the set discussing reporters spying Cuomo’s previous company, ABC News, about allegations ladies have actually made versus him.

“You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media. Do you know how many f***ing phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they’ve heard about me, to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC?” Cuomo tirades.

He then keeps in mind a specific example.

“Guys calling and stating, ‘I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to a hotel and open his bathrobe,’” the super-modest CNN host conveys. “Do I look like the kind of f***ing guy who’ s got ta do that?”

New Audio: Chris Cuomo confides inMichael Cohen pic.twitter.com/SbHoPQx9Tm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 2, 2020

Trump Hammers Fredo

During the discussion, Cuomo apparently recommendations other allegations made versus …