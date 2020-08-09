Trump walks out of news conference after reporter asks him about Veterans Choice lie he’s told more than 150 times

Trump, speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, had actually declared once again that he is the one who got the Veterans Choice program passed– including, “They’ve been trying to get that passed for decades and decades and decades and no president’s ever been able to do it, and we got it done.”
In reality, previous President Barack Obama signed the Choice program into law in2014 The law, which permitted qualified veterans to be covered by the federal government for care supplied by physicians outside the VA system, was a bipartisan initiative led by 2 senators Trump has actually consistently slammed, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the late John McCain ofArizona
.
What Trump signed was a 2018 law, the VA OBJECTIVE Act, that customized and broadened the eligibility criteria from the Choice program. Rather than promote that expense, Trump has actually declared over and over that he developed Veterans Choice itself– after others had actually stopped working for“50 years.”
“Why do you keep saying that you passed Veterans Choice?” CBS News White House reporter Paula Reid asked Trump at the Saturday news conference, throughout which Trump revealed executive actions on coronavirus relief.
As Trump attempted to contact another reporter rather, Reid continued, “You said that you passed Veterans Choice. It was passed in 2014…it was a false statement, sir.”
Trump stopped briefly, then reacted: “OK. Thank you very much, everybody.” He then left as the tune “YMCA” played.
Trump had either never ever or nearly never ever been challenged on the …