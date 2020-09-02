Trump Walks Off As Reporter Demands He Answer Questions About His Supporters Firing Paintballs

President Trump left an interview as press reporters consistently attempted to get him to condemn the action of supporters in Portland who shot paintballs at protesters.

An Antifa advocate in Portland has actually been determined as a suspect in the murder of Patriot Prayer’s Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson, an advocate of President Trump, over the weekend.

For whatever factor, the media is determined on concentrating on a pro-Trump “caravan” that supposedly drove through Portland shooting paintballs as reason for the murder.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins consistently questioned Trump about the paintball event, along with pushing him on the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who eliminated 2 individuals in Kenosha, Wisconsin in a run-in that his attorneys declare to be self-defense.

“I notice you did not mention that your supporters were also in Portland this weekend firing paintball guns at people, some form of pepper spray, so do you want to also take this chance to condemn what your supporters did in Portland this weekend?” Collins asked.