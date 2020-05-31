Trump vs. Twitter: The president takes on social media moderation

After Twitter gave one in all President Trump’s tweets a modest actuality verify, the president threatened to “shut down” social media firms, personally focused a Twitter worker, and signed an govt order that might have an effect on the complete web.

It’s the newest salvo in a long-simmering feud between the president and his favourite social media platform. Although he has greater than 80 million followers and has been on Twitter since 2009, Trump has lengthy complained about what he considers anti-conservative bias on the platform (however with out citing proof). Twitter had elected to not delete or modify Trump’s tweets, even once they violated its phrases of service, till now. Facebook, in distinction, refused to take away posts just like the president’s tweets.

The govt order is anticipated to face legal challenges.