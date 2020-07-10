Trump vs. states and schools: Political pressure despite local control

Back when the coronavirus was a brand new and threatening scourge, the president said he had the ability to tell the governors what direction to go about shutting down their states. But he quickly backed off during the mid-April controversy, saying he would defer to the states’ chief executives.

Less than the usual day later, Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan!” “Liberate Minnesota!” and “Liberate Virginia!” He was lending his support to protesters demanding that these and other states ease through to their severe restrictions and partial shutdowns.

TRUMP, IN PUSH TO REOPEN SCHOOLS AMID CORONAVIRUS, VOWS ‘PRESSURE’ ON GOVERNORS

When the president initially claimed supreme power, he was sending an email that he could force the states to not go past an acceptable limit in choking off the economy. But under severe media criticism, he bowed to the constitutional reality that presidents can’t dictate to the 50 states.

In cold political terms, Trump was letting Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom and the remainder own the results, in terms of death, illness and joblessness within their states. He used messaging to indicate he thought some states were going past an acceptable limit, but that he wasn’t making the ultimate decisions.

This pattern continued when the president would say things like that he wanted the churches opened by Easter, yet clearly lacked the authority to order this kind of outcome. As such Republican governors as Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas, have been among the last to impose restrictions, became the first to reopen, Trump cheered them on.

TRUMP SAYS THAT HE DISAGREES WITH CDC SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDELINES

Now that Florida and Texas, where Abbott has belatedly issued a mask-wearing order, are breaking records in the most recent virus surge, the president, by and large, isn’t being blamed. The governors are, and as the front-line decision-makers, they bear the obligation.

We are seeing the same pattern on the question of schools. In reality, the president does not have any power to order the reopening of public schools, which are controlled by mayors, governors and local school boards.

But when Trump announced that he would pressure governors to get their schools open in September, he was appealing to most of the frustrated parents who want their kids back the class room. (Interestingly, though, an ABC poll last month found about half of parents with kids under 18 were willing to send them back once again to school and about half are not.)

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

The president seemed much more forceful when he said he might take off federal funding to schools that don’t comply–a nuclear threat he’s unlikely to undertake.

But again, he’s in a roundabout way responsible. If many schools stick with on line learning, Trump can argue he did his most useful. If reopened schools cause significant infections of students, teachers or staff, Trump can say he wasn’t responsible for how a local districts handled the method.

A president often leads by persuasion, by example, by setting a tone for the united states. But considering the fact that Congress, state houses and city halls hold significant power, his authority only goes to date. The election may well start Trump’s handling of the pandemic. But his aim, like every occupant of the office, would be to win the political argument while sidestepping any blame for negative consequences.