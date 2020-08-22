Trump vs. Biden: Live 2020 Election Updates as R.N.C. Nears

Republican delegates were showing up on Friday for their scaled-back convention in Charlotte, N.C. Credit … Travis Dove for The New York Times

On to Charlotte!

OK, not actually. But with the Democrats’ virtual convention behind us, and drawing typically strong evaluations, attention is relying on what the Republicans may finish with their time in the spotlight, which begins on Monday.

In some methods, having the Democrats go initially benefited President Trump’s celebration. Democrats got to take the virtual automobile out on a test trip and, probably, the Republican National Committee got some excellent concepts for their own convention. And it’s constantly much better to go 2nd and have latest thing. On the other hand, the bar has actually been set relatively high by the Democrats.

Here’s a list of things we’ll be searching for when the Republican convention is gaveled to order: