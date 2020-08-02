Trump vs Biden: can America conduct a fair election?

It is a situation that the United States state department has actually cautioned about the world over: an incumbent political leader in a democracy with weak organizations attempts to hang on to power by calling into question an election that ought to have swept him out of workplace.

Now, in a twist of paradox, it is the United States that election specialists and authorities are fretting about– thanks to a international pandemic, record-low rely on federal government, an antiquated electoral system and, many of all, a president who has actually shown a desire to shatter standards of governance.

In his brand-new book Will He Go? Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020, the Amherst College law teacher Lawrence Douglas sets out precisely how such a situation might take place, starting late on the night of November 3. Most tv networks call the election for the Democratic challenger Joe Biden— with the exception of FoxNews Donald Trump declines to yield.

What might occur if no winner is concurred upon, Mr Douglas argues, is absolutely nothing less than a constitutional crisis, with Mr Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi– next in command under the 1947 Succession Act– each stating themselves commander-in-chief on inauguration day, January 20, 2021, and the United States constitution and federal election law helpless to help with a option.

“We’re actually not …