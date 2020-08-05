Trump vs Biden 2020 Election: Live Updates

Democrats are once again dialing back plans for their party convention, announcing on Wednesday that the event will effectively be entirely virtual.

On the advice of health officials working for the party, no national Democratic officials — not even former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. — will travel from out of state to participate in events, which will begin on Aug. 17. Mr. Biden will accept the party’s presidential nomination from his home state, Delaware.

Democrats argue that the decision reinforces a sharp contrast that Mr. Biden has drawn throughout the public health crisis: He takes the coronavirus crisis seriously, and Mr. Trump does not. It is critical, allies have said, that Mr. Biden serve as a role model who adheres firmly to the public health guidelines that the president has often flouted.

“I’ve wanted to set an example as to how we should respond individually to this crisis,” Mr. Biden said at a fund-raiser on Wednesday. “Science matters.”