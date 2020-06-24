Trump vows to stop ‘left-wing mob’ from pushing US into chaos at Arizona rally

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said those protesting against racial injustice and police brutality “hate our history. They hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans”.

“We don’t bow down to left-wing bullies,” that he said.

Mr Trump, who narrowly won Arizona in 2016, is seeking to defend his foothold in hawaii as opinion polls showed Mr Biden leading the Republican president, with Republican US Senator Martha McSally trailing Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

Earlier, Mr Trump visited a newly built section of the border wall along the frontier with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, a dusty, barren landscape where the temperature hit 102 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). Using a black Sharpie pen, he autographed a plaque commemorating the 200th mile of the wall.

A campaign pledge to build a wall along the entire 2,000-mile US-Mexico border helped propel Mr Trump to the White House in 2016.

The trip was Mr Trump’s third in 2010 to Arizona, which reported a record increase of more than 3,500 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The state also saw record hospitalisations, admissions to intensive care units and numbers of patients on ventilators.

The president and his advisers have largely dismissed concerns about holding campaign events as coronavirus transmissions keep on to climb in areas.

Mr Trump told the audience on Tuesday the virus, which originated in China, is known by many names, including “the kung flu”, a description that has drawn fire being an ethnic slur.