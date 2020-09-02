President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, today but did not meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot by police seven times a week ago. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Trump visits Kenosha against wishes of city officials
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Maker community thanks yEarn for seemingly restoring DAI peg
A brand-new vault released on yearn.finance is being credited for lastly restoring the peg of Dai (DAI), the algorithmic stablecoin of the...
Navalny poisoning: Police officer given Novichok in Salisbury issues cryptic tweet
Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was hospitalized after entering contact with the nerve representative after the attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...
Upcoming Redmi Note 10 phones with Dimensity 820 and 720 chipsets are on the...
Benchmark results exposed that the Redmi Note 10 will be powered by a Dimensity 820 chipset. Leakster Digital Chat Station proves this and...
Without dialogue with Turkey, the EU’s energy security is endangered – Middle East Monitor
Turkey's function in the transit of local energy materials has actually been compared to a sandwich: the upper piece has Russian gas, the...
Pirates Designate Carson Fulmer For Assignment
The Pirates revealed that they have actually designated right-hander Carson Fulmer for assignment. The club likewise restored righty Joe Musgrove from...
UK businesses slash investment as coronavirus crisis bites
UK businesses are slashing investment strategies in the 3rd quarter due to the fact that of coronavirus, according to a Bank of England...
CHUWI Herobook Pro 14.1 inch Windows 10 Intel N4000 Dual Core 8GB RAM 256GB...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...