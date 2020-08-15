Trump visits brother in New York hospital

United States President Donald Trump has stated his more youthful brother is having a “tough time” as he visited him in a New York City hospital.

Mr Trump used a face mask as he went into New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday afternoon, remaining for about 45 minutes.

United States media reports state Robert Trump, 72, is seriously ill, however it is unclear why he was confessed to the center.

He utilized to handle the Trump home empire’s real-estate financial investments.

“I hope he’s okay,” the president informed press reporters en path to thehospital “He has a tough time. He’s having a tough time.”

After the hospital see, Mr Trump, 74, flew to his golf club in neighboring Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

He likewise informed press reporters: “I have a fantasticbrother We’ve had a fantastic relationship for a very long time.

“From day one. Long time. And he’s in the hospital right now. Hopefully, he’ll be all right, but he’s having a hard time.”