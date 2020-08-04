Trump, Victims Outraged As Boston Marathon Bomber Escapes Death Penalty

There are times when a judicial decision is so wrong, so frustrating, so disgusting, that it makes you see red. This is one of those decisions.

A judicial panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday ordered a new penalty phase on whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon Bomber, should be executed for the 2013 terrorist outrage that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The president was spitting mad.

“Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“The court agreed that this ‘was one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities.’ Yet the appellate court tossed out the death sentence. So many lives lost and ruined,” he added. “The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long!”