Trump: US and China hold ‘constructive’ trade talks after delay

The US and China have held talks over their so-called “phase-one” trade deal after the discussion was delayed earlier this month.

Both sides saw progress and are committed to the agreement, the US Trade Representative said.

Negotiations had been expected to take place on 15 August but were postponed by President Donald Trump.

In an election campaign speech earlier this month he said “I don’t want to talk to China right now.”

The statement from the US Trade Representative also said the two parties had discussed intellectual property rights and other issues that have proved sticking points in negotiations over a phase-two deal.

“The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer.”

The timing couldn’t be more…