US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his call on the Syrian program to deal with Washington “to find and return” Austin Tice, a freelance American journalist who was abducted in 2012 while covering the early years of the Syria civil war, Anadolu Agency reports.

Noting that today marks the 8th anniversary of the kidnapping, Trump stated in a White House declaration: “Earlier this year, I asked the government of Syria to work with us to find and return Austin. I am again calling on Syria to help us bring him home.”

He was referring to his remarks in mid-March when he asked for cooperation from Syria on the matter.

“There is no higher priority in my Administration than the recovery and return of Americans missing abroad. The Tice family deserves answers. We stand with the Tice family and will not rest until we bring Austin home,” he included.

Tice’s location, along with whether he has actually made it through captivity, stay unidentified. He was last seen in a video launched one month after his 2012 capture where he was blindfolded and held by armed males. No group has actually verified it is holding Tice.

But the US presumes program forces of performing his kidnapping and continuing to hold him incommunicado.

Trump later on clarified that his remarks do not …