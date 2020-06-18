Trump update live: Latest US coronavirus news as explosive new Bolton book details revealed

Criticism grows as Democrat says Trump campaign is using Nazi symbolism

Reports are emerging on the web that point to a recent “Team Trump” Facebook post that condemns the recent nationwide protests, describing the demonstrations as “dangerous MOBS of far-left groups”, which appears to include Nazi symbolism.

Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, shared a post from Bend the Arc: Jewish Action that compared the Trump campaign post to a Nazi concentration camp symbol used to mark political prisoners and others who attempted to rescue Jews.

“Why is this not a bigger story?” the congressman wrote, adding: “This is not okay.”