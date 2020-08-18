Trump unveils plan to pardon ‘very, very important’ person – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump on Monday night said he will pardon someone who is “very, very important” on Tuesday, the New York Post reports.



The president, making the declaration to reporters aboard Air Force One, didn’t identify who the person was, but ruled out his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and leaker Edward Snowden.

Trump on Saturday said he’d look “very strongly” at pardoning Snowden, who’s accused of espionage and theft of government property for leaking troves of National Security Agency information.

Meanwhile, in May, Trump said he was mulling a full pardon for Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign.

The president in the past has wielded his pardon power.

He pardoned former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich last April.



