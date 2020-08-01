Trump unveils plan to ban TikTok in US – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he plans to ban the social media platform TikTok from operating in the United States.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to The Hill.

The president said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order as early as Saturday to officially bar the Chinese-owned company from the US. He signaled he was not supportive of allowing an American company to acquire TikTok.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s announcement came hours after reports that Microsoft was in talks to purchase popular TikTok from Beijing-based company ByteDance. That report emerged around the same time news outlets reported that Trump was considering signing an executive order requiring ByteDance to divest the U.S. portion of TikTok due to concerns that the company may be giving sensitive U.S. data collected through the app to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).