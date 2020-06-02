Trump Tweets Video Of Ohio Antifa Activists: ‘Anarchists, We See You!’

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted a video exhibiting alleged Antifa anarchists paying folks at a Columbus, Ohio demonstration during which crowds have been protesting towards the in-custody demise of George Floyd.

The video depicts a white man wearing black giving orders to 2 younger black males: “These are your boys right here. This is the team. There’s more stuff that we can put out here. Hey, there’s three picnic tables up here,” the person says. The video seems to have been shot in Columbus, Ohio. The president didn’t present a videographer credit score or give a location description, however The Guild House restaurant, a Columbus institution, is seen within the background. President Trump prefaced the video put up with the phrases, “Anarchists, we see you!”

Antifa, brief for “anti-fascist,” is a political motion of leftists —together with anarchists— and has been a notable proponent of violence. Activists clad in black clothes, suspected to be Antifa members, have been vital and early initiators of arson and violence exterior of the White House final weekend. Anarchist A’s and anti-capitalism messages have been spray-painted in varied areas of DC, together with on the legendary Hay-Adams resort. Arson additionally struck the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, also known as the “church of the presidents,” throughout from the White House Sunday night.

In response to nationwide looting, arson, and concrete warfare with law enforcement officials, President Trump mentioned over the weekend that he would search to declare Antifa a terrorist group. An announcement by the Justice Department on Sunday signaled the usage of Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the nation to research a few of the violence in main cities, honing in on leftist Antifa exercise.

On Sunday, President Trump was briefly taken by his safety crew to a bunker on the White House amidst the escalating violence exterior of the White House. On Monday night, the president gave an iconic speech from the White House Rose Garden, stating, “I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail. This includes Antifa and others who were leading instigators of this violence.” In a daring and decisive transfer following his Rose Garden speech, President Trump walked by way of graffiti-ridden Lafayette Square to St. John’s Church.

This piece was written by Amy Johnston on June 2, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Charlotte Police Department reveals 70% of rioters they’ve arrested are ‘instigators’ from out of state

Obama breaks his silence on George Floyd’s demise: ‘Bigotry’ is ‘painfully, maddeningly normal’ in USA

Chilling footage exhibits Portland mob beat up unconscious man: ‘Black lives matter, f*ggot’