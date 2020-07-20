Trump tweets image of himself wearing a mask and calls it ‘patriotic’

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted on Monday — nearly 3 months after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing masks in public places.

“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added.

The image generally seems to show Trump wearing a mask with the presidential seal at his stop by at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month — his first and only time to date donning a facial covering in public after months of refusing to be seen doing this in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shift to encouraging mask-wearing was primarily motivated by floundering poll numbers, a source familiar with the President’s thinking told CNN.

For months, aides tried to get Trump to wear a mask, saying they might have “MAGA”, “Trump-Pence 2020” and even the American flag printed on them. But he steadfastly refused and only wore a mask once in public places. But it was not until a meeting with campaign aides at the White House the other day, where aides bluntly told him even internal numbers showed Americans didn’t approve of his response, that Trump relented, according to the official who attended that meeting. Trump’s agreement to don a mask in public at Walter Reed came after heavy “pleading” by aides, according to a presidential adviser, who urged the President to set a good example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit. But Trump was reluctant, in part, because he did not want to surrender to media pressure. On a trip to a Ford plant in May, for example, Trump said he wore a mask on parts of the plant tour where reporters were not allowed, saying that he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” But as the number of coronavirus cases grew across a few states — including key Republican and battleground states and more Republican officials publicly endorsed mask-wearing so that they can depoliticize it, efforts to convince Trump to support wearing a mask ramped up. Trump’s advisers also linked wearing a mask to political success, a key argument as Trump’s poll numbers were low and coronavirus remained a top concern for voters. Wearing a mask, the advisers suggested, was an easy step that’s well-received by a large proportion of Americans. Earlier in the spring, Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask, and all through a press briefing in April, that he suggested that it wouldn’t seem presidential. “(S)omehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk … I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens. I don’t know, somehow I don’t see it for myself. Maybe I’ll change my mind,” Trump said at the time.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

