Trump tweets condolences for 100,000 dead from coronavirus amid morning tweetstorm

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

Asked on Fox News about Trump’s message to households of the victims, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany famous the President’s tweet and steered that “more than just a statement, the President took action on this.”

“Last week, he lowered the flag to half-staff for several days in anticipation of this number coming up,” she mentioned, occurring to say that Trump ought to get credit score for his choices all through the pandemic.

Trump has commonly cited the loss of life depend through the course of the pandemic as a yardstick for his administration’s success.

“If you look at other countries, what they’ve been through, and you look at the kind of numbers and compare them to ours — which is a much larger country than most — the numbers are pretty amazing,” Trump mentioned at a March press briefing, when he steered that the loss of life toll “looks like it could be over 50,000.”

At a roundtable with trade executives on reopening the financial system on April 29, Trump mentioned, “if you think that we’d be at 65 or 70 or 60 or whatever the final number will be — one is too many.”

In latest weeks, because it turned clear the US would lose effectively over 100,000 folks to the virus, he steered that actions taken by his administration — most notably a journey ban from China — saved as much as 2 million American lives.

“For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number,” he tweeted earlier this week. Many public well being consultants have credited the administration for this step however identified that in these essential early weeks few different steps had been taken and the testing issues throughout this time set the nation again.

He’s additionally questioned in personal whether the figures are being overcounted , although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s high infectious illness skilled, advised Congress earlier this month that he believes the loss of life toll is probably going undercounted.

Biden shared a video in regards to the 100,000 milestone Wednesday night time, saying, “There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they’re forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments.”

“I think I know what you’re feeling,” he provides.

According the Trump’s public schedule, the President will not be scheduled to take part in any coronavirus-related conferences on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to participate in a coronavirus job power assembly, however the one scheduled public assembly for Trump is a briefing in regards to the upcoming hurricane season.

Trump’s public schedule signifies that the President wasn’t scheduled to attend any job power conferences this week. He did meet with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday to debate potential infrastructure initiatives to concentrate on to restart the state hardest hit by the pandemic.