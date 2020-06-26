Trump tweeting to identify Andrew Jackson statue vandals

PELOSI SAYS REPUBLICANS ‘TRYING TO OBTAIN AWAY WITH MURDER’ OF GEORGE FLOYD

Hundreds of protesters gathered Monday in Lafayette Park, near the White House, and tried toppling the statue of the seventh president with ropes and chains before police dispersed the crowd. Nine individuals were arrested Tuesday night and a total of 12 were arrested between Monday and Wednesday, according to Washington, D.C., police.

Trump has previously expressed admiration for Jackson, a slaveowner who has been the target of protesters previously. Last year, he halted plans to replace Jackson with abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Monday’s gathering came amid a series of incidents in which monuments of Confederate soldiers along with other historical figures with racist pasts have now been attacked.

KARL ROVE SAYS TRUMP IS CLEARLY TRAILING BIDEN: LISTED HERE ARE THREE THINGS HE SHOULD DO TO TURN IT AROUND

The backlash against the figures evolved out of protests over the death of George Floyd during police custody last month, prompting a racial reckoning in the U.S. against racial injustice and police brutality. Demonstrators have since become emboldened about targeting statues deemed offensive.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order to add protections to such monuments and memorials. On Tuesday, he weighed in on the issue following a statue of Confederate general Albert Pike was pulled down on June 19, Juneteenth — your day marking the conclusion of slavery in the U.S. — in Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent…..” he posted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.