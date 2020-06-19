Trump tweet labeled as ‘manipulated media’ – Armenian News

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) added a ‘manipulated media’ label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter prey on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a mis-spelled banner flashing “Terrified todler runs from racist baby”, Reuters reports.

The original video, which went viral on social media marketing in 2019, showed a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging. It was published here with the headline “These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like” on CNN’s internet site last year.

The clip here shared in Trump’s tweet first shows the part where one of those toddlers is seen running ahead of the other. At one point the banner reads: “Racist baby probably a Trump voter”.