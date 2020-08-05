Trump trashes Obama’s Lewis eulogy that pressed for voting rights

The President — who did not attend the civil rights’ icon’s funeral and in a recent interview bellyached about Lewis skipping his inauguration — cast Obama’s speech in a racist stereotype. But others saw a passionate defense of voting rights while honoring a man who risked his life to earn them.

“I thought it was a terrible speech. It was an angry speech. It showed his anger there that people don’t see. He lost control and he’s been really hit very hard by both sides for that speech. That speech was ridiculous,” Trump said in reaction to last week’s eulogy.

Obama delivered his most forceful address since leaving office last week while delivering the eulogy for Lewis, casting the actions of his successor as corrosive for democracy.