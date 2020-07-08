Trump trashes CDC school reopening guidelines as ‘very tough’ and ‘expensive’

He also threatened he “may cut off funding” to schools that do maybe not reopen, although bulk of public school funding comes from state and local governments.

“We hope that most schools are going to be open,” Trump said at a White House event, baselessly claiming that some places will want to stay closed “for political reasons.”

“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” the President so-called without evidence. “No way.”

“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open,” said Trump, who has been anxious to reopen America to kick-start the economy and otherwise proceed from the pandemic, despite its resurgence.

Most funding for America’s schools comes from their state and local level — over 90%, according to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos , but schools do get some targeted funding from the Department of Education. That federal funding usually affects the country’s most susceptible students.

But educators and administrators have called on the us government to supplement funding for personal protective equipment and other resources, such as additional school buses, to reconfigure classrooms in order to safely reopen.

“Congress provides federal education funding to support some of the most vulnerable young people in our country,” said Evan Hollander, a spokesman for the Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee. “The President has no authority to cut off funding for these students, and threatening to do so to prop up his flailing campaign is offensive.”

A Senate Republican source told CNN that Trump has little authority to unilaterally cut off funding for schools. But if Trump wanted, the source said, the Trump administration could issue an interim final rule to block funding enacted in the March CARES Act for schools that do not reopen. The law provided $13 billion for school districts to cover Covid-19 costs. But going that route to block the funding administratively would undoubtedly cause a court battle.

Republicans in the Senate are planning to unveil a stimulus bill that features federal spending to reopen schools and childcare facilities, and have not settled on a price tag yet. But it could be significantly more than $30 billion for school districts — which superintendents have needed — to cover the expenses of reopening and ensuring their schools can handle measures to limit the spread of the virus. Democrats have also included proposals to have schools reopened in their stimulus proposals.

“Well, we have a long time to think about the school stuff. Because, you know. But we want to have the schools open,” Trump said. “I would say that when we talk about the fall, that seems like a long time. It’s a long time.”

But many school districts in the South, where coronavirus cases are rising, begin the school year in just several short weeks.