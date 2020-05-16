Trump touts new ‘super duper’ missile but Pentagon won’t confirm details

“We are building, right now, incredible military equipment at a level that nobody has ever seen before. We have no choice. We have to do it — with the adversaries we have out there. We have a — I call it the ‘super-duper missile.’ And I heard the other night, 17 times faster than what they have right now,” Trump mentioned at a White House occasion to signal the 2020 Armed Forces Day Proclamation.

Trump was talking alongside among the nation’s prime army management, together with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

“You take the fastest missile we have right now — you’ve heard Russia has five times, and China is working on five or six times. We have one 17 times. And it’s just gotten the go-ahead,” Trump added.

Despite the very fact Trump made the seemingly off-the-cuff announcement alongside the Pentagon’s management, the division didn’t present details of the weapon the President appeared to have unveiled.

After Trump made the remarks White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was unable to elaborate and referred reporters to the Pentagon. But when requested concerning the President’s obvious revealing of a new missile, the Defense Department declined to offer details or confirm that it might certainly journey 17-times quicker than current weapons. More than 4 hours after Trump spoke, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman didn’t instantly deal with the President’s remarks but confirmed in a tweet that the Pentagon is growing hypersonic missiles which it defines as having the ability to journey 5 instances the velocity of sound. “The Department of Defense is working on developing a range of hypersonic missiles to counter our adversaries,” Hoffman tweeted early Friday night. Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver instructed CNN, “We will not discuss capabilities of any systems we may or may not have under development.” Russia and China’s growth of such weapons has brought about concern amongst Pentagon planners because the weapons are way more tough to detect utilizing present monitoring programs than conventional variants. Trump seems to have been referring to such Russian and Chinese efforts in his feedback Friday. “Fielding hypersonic weapons is a top technical research and engineering priority, and the United States has a robust program for the development of hypersonic weapon systems,” Carver mentioned. The objective of such weapons is to have the ability to higher pierce an adversary’s defenses and strike targets deep inside enemy territory. The Pentagon mentioned it efficiently examined “a hypersonic glide body,” a key part of a hypersonic missile in a flight experiment in March, saying that weapons present “an ability to strike targets hundreds and even thousands of miles away, in a matter of minutes.” On Friday, Trump was additionally offered with the newly unveiled flag of the US Space Force , the latest department of the Armed Forces.

