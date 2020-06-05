Trump touts ‘incredible numbers’ as US unemployment rate falls to 13% despite pandemic

The unemployment rate within the United States declined to 13.three % in May, in accordance to the newest report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, marking a gradual resurgence of industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump celebrated the information on Friday morning, writing in a collection of tweets: “Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!”
Tagging a Fox News anchor, the president added: “THESE NUMBERS ARE INCREDIBLE!”
More follows…
