Trump tours Ford plant without mask after state attorney general’s warnings

The White House needs to be getting the nation prepared now for the double menace of influenza and coronavirus within the fall, a bunch of Democratic senators stated Thursday.

“The combination of a Covid-19 resurgence with the annual flu outbreak is likely to strain the health care system even further, requiring even greater supplies, funding, and staff than our hospitals have needed thus far, while placing an unprecedented burden on our public health systems,” the senators, organized by Massachusetts Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, wrote in a letter addressed to Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“The federal government must prepare now for this alarming scenario,” the senators wrote of their letter, launched completely to CNN.

Several specialists have warned that coronavirus might unleash a contemporary onslaught within the fall, and mix with the common look of seasonal influenza.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield instructed the Financial Times newspaper Thursday that Covid-19 might “reground” itself within the northern hemisphere within the autumn.

“President Trump has deemed these warnings as ‘fake news,’” the 15 senators wrote.

The letter continued: “His downplaying of the threat is irresponsible: the failure to prepare for this known risk could result in many unnecessary deaths. We urge you to begin planning for and activating the resources of the federal government now to increase capacity, supplies, and vaccinations to prevent public health and medical systems from being overwhelmed by simultaneous peaks of both of these deadly infectious diseases in the fall.”

Some background: Adding flu to the combo couldn’t solely improve the toll, however worsen the pressure on hospitals.

The flu kills between 12,000 and 61,000 individuals a 12 months, relying on the season, and places as many as 800,000 individuals into the hospital. Already this 12 months, coronavirus has contaminated greater than 1.5 million Americans.

“Previous severe flu outbreaks by themselves have stretched the capacity of our health care system, leading to shortages of hospital beds and nurses,” the senators wrote.

The senators stated the US wants to begin a flu vaccination marketing campaign to attempt to cut back the toll of this coming flu season, and the nation wants to begin stocking up on vaccines and different tools resembling private protecting tools now.