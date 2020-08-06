Trump Torches Athletes Who Kneel During National Anthem

President Donald Trump spoke out on Wednesday to blast both Black Lives Matter and athletes who take a knee during the national anthem.

“Black Lives Matter, when did it start? Marching down the street screaming ‘pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.’ They were talking about policemen and women,” President Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“All of a sudden, this is taking on this air of great respectability,” he added. “Well, how does it start there? It’s a Marxist group. It’s a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country and now I see these leagues all kneeling down.”

Not stopping there, Trump went on to blast the many professional athletes who have been taking a knee during the national anthem upon the resumption of their sporting seasons.

“When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game. I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said.

“We work with [the NBA], we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open,” he added. “Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That’s not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the…