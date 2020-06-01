Trump took shelter in White House bunker amid raging protests   – Armenian News

Secret Service brokers rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night time as a whole lot of protesters gathered outdoors the manager mansion, a few of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades, The New York Times experiences.

Trump is claimed to have spent practically an hour in the bunker, which was designed to be used in emergencies like terrorist assaults, in line with a Republican near the White House who was not approved to publicly focus on personal issues and spoke on situation of anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official who additionally spoke on situation of anonymity.

The abrupt determination by the brokers underscored the rattled temper contained in the White House, the place the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park might be heard all weekend and Secret Service brokers and regulation enforcement officers struggled to comprise the crowds.

Friday’s protests had been triggered by the loss of life of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned on the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer. The demonstrations in Washington turned violent and appeared to catch officers unexpectedly. They sparked one of many highest alerts on the White House complicated because the Sept. 11 assaults in 2001 .