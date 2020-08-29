Trump to visit Hurricane Laura storm damage in Texas, Louisiana

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump will be in Texas and Louisiana on Saturday to trip damage caused by Hurricane Laura, a huge storm that leveled houses and organisations as it knocked ashore today with 150-mph winds.

Trump will visit Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Orange, Texas, the White House stated. He is set to study damage from the Category 4 storm, that made landfall on Thursday, and get rundowns on emergency situation operations and relief efforts.

The president showed up in Louisiana at 1:19 p.m. ET. Reporters taking a trip with the president might see blue tarpaulins on homes and particles fromAir Force One

As we were landing, we might see scenes of particles, blue tarpaulins on homes, structures where homes may have been, trailer park with jumbled trailers.

The storm left 10s of thousands without power and has actually been blamed for a minimum of 14 deathsaccording to the Associated Press

Trump signed a catastrophe statement for Louisiana on Friday.

“Now it turned out we got a little bit lucky. It was very big. It was very powerful but it passed quickly,” Trump stated Thursday throughout a visit to the head office of theFederal Emergency Management Agency

The Louisiana Department of Health approximated that more than 220,000 individuals lack water. Restoration of those services might take weeks or months, and complete restoring might take years.

Forty retirement home were counting on …