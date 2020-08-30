Trump to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday

When asked if the President would meet the family of Jacob Blake , a 29-year-old Black guy who was shot by cops, White House spokesperson Judd Deere stated that the schedule hasn’t been totally straightened out yet.

Unrest in Wisconsin following the cops shooting of Blake in Kenosha has actually rapidly developed into a political flashpoint in among the country’s crucial swing states.

When asked earlier Saturday if he will go to Kenosha, Trump stated, “probably so” prior to applauding the federal existence in Wisconsin.

“Probably so. We’ve had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard,” Trump stated. “Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe.”