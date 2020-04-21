Trump to ‘suspend immigration into the United States’ by executive order amid coronavirus

Monday President Trump announced drastic measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He tweeted, “In the light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

As the economy rapidly plummets down, millions of Americans face unemployment in the near future. One DHS (Department of Homeland Security) official claimed that Trump’s action is for those “22 million unemployed Americans and counting.”

Data collected from the U.S Border Patrol show that since the policy change around 10,000 immigrants were sent back to Mexico.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, over 100 migrants from around 25 detention centers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The details of the Executive Order are yet to be drawn up by the DHS. The U.S authorities along with officials from Canada and Mexico took a joint decision recently to restrict any inter-border non-essential travelings.

Rep. Paul Gosar applauded the President for his decision and said that the ban should continue indefinitely. Sen. Kamala Harris accused Trump of mishandling the pandemic since day 1 and called him out for politicizing the issue.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! All immigration to the United States should halt until every American who wants a job has one! https://t.co/OGWTk0PKEV — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) April 21, 2020

The decision is bound to ignite the latent immigration issues and travel debates which will bring more chaos in the times of Corona.

Source