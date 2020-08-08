Trump to sign executive order on coronavirus unemployment benefits, White House official says By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds a press conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Saturday means to sign an executive order meant to supply financial relief to Americans injured by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House stopped working to reach a handle Congress, a White House source stated.
