Trump to ‘sign executive order about social media’

Image copyright

Getty Images

US President Donald Trump will signal an executive order on social media companies on Thursday, that the White House has stated.

It comes later he jeopardized to closed down social networking platforms that he accused of stifling conservative listeners.

The newest dispute flared on Tuesday later Twitter additional fact-check connections to his tweets for the very first time.

The order’s specifics have never been shared and it’s uncertain what regulatory measures the president could take without new legislation passed by Congress.

The White House officials gave no additional advice when questioned by reporters who had been traveling with Mr Trump on Air Force One on Wednesday.

Twitter tags Trump article with fact-checking caution

Trump threatens to closed down social media companies

Before departing Washington for Florida to see a space launch that has been postponed due to poor weather, Mr Trump repeatedly accused Twitter and other social network of prejudice, without providing evidence.

Mr Trump also continued his complaint of social networking platforms Twitter, finish a tweet : “Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!”

The long-running dispute involving Mr Trump and social media firms flared up on Tuesday when one of his articles was extended a fact-check tag by Twitter for the very first time.

He had tweeted, without supplying evidence: “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”

Twitter included a warning tag to the article and connected to a webpage which described the claims as “unsubstantiated”.

On Wednesday Mr Trump jeopardized to “strongly regulate” as well as “close down” social media programs.

He tweeted to his greater than 80 million followers who Republicans felt that the platforms “totally silence conservatives” which he wouldn’t permit this to occur. In a previous tweet, he explained that Twitter had been “completely stifling free speech”.

Mr Trump wrote a similar article Facebook article about mail-in ballots on Tuesday, and no such warnings were implemented.

Twitter has tightened its policies lately since it faced criticism that its hands-off strategy was helping imitation misinformation and accounts to thrive.

Some of America’s largest technology companies also have been accused of anti-competitive clinics and breaking up their consumer’s privacy. Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon face antitrust probes by state and federal governments and a US congressional panel.

Shares in both Twitter and Facebook dropped in Wednesday’s trading session in New York.

Facebook, Twitter and Google didn’t instantly respond to asks in the BBC for remark.