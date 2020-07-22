Trump to send ‘surge’ of federal agents to US cities

Image copyright

Reuters

President Donald Trump states his administration will send “a surge” of federal agents to US cities in an anti-crime effort, Operation Legend.

Speaking from the White House, Mr Trump stated he had “no choice” however to release hundreds of federal agents to Chicago.

He is likewise broadening federal police in Kansas City, Missouri, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Federal officers are currently in Portland, Oregon, where the mayor states they are making continuous demonstrations even worse.

US Attorney General William Barr, who signed up with Mr Trump at Wednesday’s statement, stated they had actually currently sent out about 200 federal agents to Kansas City, would send a “comparable” number to Chicago, and about 35 others to Albuquerque.

President Trump, a Republican, is embracing a law-and-order posture as he runs for re-election in November amidst continuous racial justice demonstrations that have actually often come down into civil condition.