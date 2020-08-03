Trump to restart rallies on Juneteenth in city with troubled racial history

President Donald Trump will host his first rally in months next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he has plans to visit four other states in the coming weeks as his campaign prepares to relaunch in-person rallies.

The decision to hold a rally in Tulsa, a city with a checkered racial history, on June 19, or Juneteenth — the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States — is especially striking as the nation undergoes a conversation about racism in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police officers.

