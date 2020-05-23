Trump to participate in Memorial Day wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery

“I’m asking the President to rethink his trip. It sends a bad, bad message to the citizens of Baltimore because I’m asking them to stay home and only come out for essential reasons,” Young instructed CNN’s John King on Friday. “I just want him to set the example for the rest of the country and not do this trip, because it’s not essential.”
In the identical interview on Friday, Young stated that he’s sure that the President may discover one other, safer approach to honor the nation’s fallen troopers.
“This has nothing to do with him personally. My city is seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and we don’t want to spread it,” Young, a Democrat, stated. He additionally stated that the White House didn’t give the mayor’s workplace a heads-up to put together for the go to and that it was the second time the White House has achieved that.
Deere responded to Young’s criticism by stating that “the brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the President will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our Nation’s history.”
Last yr, Trump noticed Memorial Day with service members aboard an American plane service in Japan.