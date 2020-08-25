Trump to nominate acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf to top role

“I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!” Trump tweeted.

Wolf has actually been acting secretary considering that November 2019, following his Senate verification for under secretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, andPlans

The Government Accountability Office, a guard dog for Congress, stated in a report earlier this month that his consultation which of Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli– the top 2 management functions at DHS– are void.

The department has actually challenged the GAO conclusion.