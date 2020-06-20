Trump to host 4th of July event despite pleas from lawmakers to cancel

Trump will be hosting the Fourth of July event, though many lawmakers have requested him to cancel the event. There have been rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic since it is not yet under control. America is seeing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are tying up with the Interior Department and will be hosting the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on the 4th of July. There will be military demonstrations to celebrate the service members and veterans of the country, music and especially, an address from the President of the United States.

However, lawmakers are constantly pushing back against this decision since the event will lead to a mass gathering. Mass gathering during this time will only lead to a rise in the coronavirus cases.

10 lawmakers who represent the National Capital Region have drafted a letter in which they state their concerns about the gathering that can spark another major outbreak. They have also noted that Washington, D.C, Maryland, and Virginia were still in lockdown with strict stay-at-home orders being kept. The lawmakers have stated that: “Given the current COVID-19 crisis, we believe such an event would needlessly risk the health and safety of thousands of Americans.”

This could also trigger another economic spiral down and a huge expense of the money paid to the state by taxpayers – the common people.

Previously, the 2019 4th July celebrations held by Trump attracted thousands and cost around 5 million dollars.

