Trump to appoint Sebastian Gorka to the National Security Education Board

The 14-member board oversees a government program that awards scholarships and fellowships to students and offers grants to colleges and universities to address “the national need for experts in critical languages and regions.” In its mission statement, NSEP says one of its goals is to “produce an increased pool of applicants for work in the departments and agencies of the United States Government with national security responsibilities.”

The board is made up of six presidential appointees and a number of other representatives from across the administration.

Gorka, a former deputy assistant to the president, left the administration in 2017 after then-White House chief of staff John Kelly took over and cleaned house. At the time, the White House put out an unattributed statement saying that Gorka did not resign, but no longer was on staff and no longer had access to the White House grounds.

In 2017, CNN interviewed a dozen international security and terrorism experts and scholars who said Gorka’s experience in their field is limited. They pointed out that Gorka does not speak Arabic, has done very little traveling in Muslim countries and has never worked in any official leadership or management role in foreign policy, intelligence or the military.