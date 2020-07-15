Trump to appoint Sebastian Gorka to the National Security Education Board

The 14-member board oversees a government program that awards scholarships and fellowships to students and offers grants to colleges and universities to address “the national need for experts in critical languages and regions.” In its mission statement, NSEP says one of its goals is to “produce an increased pool of applicants for work in the departments and agencies of the United States Government with national security responsibilities.”
The board is made up of six presidential appointees and a number of other representatives from across the administration.
Gorka was, and has remained, one of Trump’s most prominent cheerleaders, frequently hitting the airwaves to defend the President’s policies and public statements. But his role outside of television appearances was unclear. He did not play a major policymaking role, according to administration officials, and was not a member of the National Security Council.
Gorka’s work for Trump goes back as far as 2015; Federal Election Commission filings showed that Gorka was paid $8,000 that October to be a policy consultant for the Trump campaign.
Gorka, a US citizen who was born in Britain and has Hungarian parents, was known for his dire warnings of Islamic terrorism while at Breitbart.