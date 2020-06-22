Trump To ‘Anarchists’ After Threat Was Made: Don’t Disrupt Tulsa Rally

On Friday, President Donald Trump pointedly warned “anarchists” and other “agitators” not to spoil his upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, after it was reported outside groups had threatened to cause “unrest” at the events which caused the mayor to issue an emergency order.

Trump Gives Warning

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a much different scene.”

Tulsa Mayor Taking Security Seriously

Trump shared his tweet after Tulsa’s Republican mayor, G.T. Bynum, issued a civil emergency declaration and announced a curfew in the vicinity of the arena where Trump’s rally is in the pipeline for Saturday night.

Bynum declared that “in the interest of national security,” he would develop a “federal exclusion zone” nearby the arena.

To justify his actions, Bynum pointed toward recent “civil unrest,” and in addition expected “crowds in excess of 100,000” in the area.

The mayor said he’s got “received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for the purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨 As element of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are focusing on making the location secure for everyone’s safety. As posted early in the day, the area illustrated in this map should be without any vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

Curfew in the area began late Thursday night and can last until 6 a.m. on Sunday, except during the time the rally is taking place.

The curfew will prevent people from “walking, running, loitering, standing or motoring upon any alley, street, highway, public property, sidewalk, or vacant premises” within the curfew area.

The order also prohibits the “manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail” or any other device “designed to explode” in the city, and prohibits the usage of gasoline or any flammable explosive liquids “except in connection with the normal operations of motor vehicles.”

Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Team Trump Promising a Big Event: ‘A much different rally’

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said this event will undoubtedly be “a much different rally,” adding that the arena may have “an outer perimeter fence that allows a much larger amount of people to come.”

“People on the internet are like, the arena is only 20,000,” Parscale said on “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “Well, this is more of a festival-like — much more looking almost like a convention.”

“Tens of thousands of people will be able to be in attendance and we’re going to have multiple places where the president can speak,” he finished.