Trump to address socially distanced West Point graduation

The students were coronavirus-tested and partioned into groups of 250 to live, work and eat together for a two-week quarantine leading up to the graduation address. The graduates will be socially distanced 6 feet from another Saturday across the Plain Parade Field to accommodate the requirements of Covid-19 protection, instead of at Michie Stadium, the traditional location for the graduation. Family and friends will not be allowed to attend the ceremony, but can view it on the web.
In an interview Friday, Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt told CNN that West Point has made every effort to keep Saturday’s commencement ceremony “as close to normal as possible.”
“Instead of being handed the diploma, they will render a salute from a small stage that’s about 15 feet in front of where the President will be standing,” Ophardt said. “So when their name gets read, instead of getting handed a diploma … they’ll step forward and they’ll salute President; President and Lt. Gen. Williams will salute back, and then they’ll leave the stage, and that will be their recognition.”
Trump said at the time he was excited to the function, adding that though that he doesn’t like “the look” of a socially distanced crowd, “eventually, next year, they’ll have a commencement like it’s been … nice and tight.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley are not expected to attend, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN. Both sources said that has been the plan all along. Esper has sent video remarks to be played at the ceremony.
The second lieutenants returned to West Point’s campus in New York state — a former coronavirus hub — for the President’s speech, Trump’s first at a West Point graduation. The academy said it had switched to on the web learning in March, and had declared a state of emergency.
An Army official said those students have now rejoined their classmates and are expected to graduate on Saturday with others.
The West Point superintendent, Army Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, told NBC’s “Today” show in a segment Friday morning of which “we’re happy that (Trump’s) coming.”
“We’ve been planning for the celebration for a year,” he added. “It was not a reaction to any request for — to move the graduation or anything like that.”
Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, who also appeared on “Today” on Friday, said that Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy decided that Trump should speak at the event “with my best military advice, and my advice to the secretary was that the United States Military Academy should have a graduation.”
The move has not come without controversy. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who’s an Iraq War veteran, criticized the President’s decision to speak in April, urging him to “evaluate the potential consequences of this vanity speech.”
“Trump’s reckless decision to gather 1,000 Cadets at West Point for a speech puts our future military leaders at increased risk — all to stroke his own ego,” she said in a statement. “Our troops need stable, consistent leadership during volatile times like these, not a Commander-in-Chief who values his own photo ops and TV ratings over their health and safety.”
West Point graduates inhabit prominent tasks in the Trump administration, which include Secretary associated with Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pompeo’s two best aides in the State Department, Brian Bulatao and Ulrich Brechbuhl.
CNN’s Donald Judd, Maegan Vazquez, Kevin Liptak, Barbara Starr, Jim Acosta and Nicole Gaouette added to this specific report.