Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days, Pompeo says By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will do something about it soon on Chinese software companies that are feeding information straight to the Beijing federal government, positioning a threat to U.S. nationwide security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Sunday.

“President Trump has said ‘enough’ and we’re going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo stated on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

