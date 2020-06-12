Trump to accept nomination in Jacksonville after moving most of convention out of Charlotte

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said in a news release. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

Trump will make the speech at the 15,000-person VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the release said.

Because the party signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, they are obligated to hold some portion of the convention in the North Carolina city. But the announcement now guarantees that year’s Republican convention will undoubtedly be unlike every other in modern history, where delegates officially elect their nominee in one location, while the nominee accepts the nomination hundreds of miles away.

By selecting Jacksonville to host the marquee Republican event of the summertime, the Trump campaign is making a big investment in another critical battleground state.

If Republicans stick to the schedule they previously in the offing, Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on August 27 in Jacksonville. That day marks the 60th anniversary of the brutal beating of black activists protesting segregation that came to be known as “Ax Handle Saturday,” because the not quite 200 white attackers, according to the Florida Historical Society , used ax handles and baseball bats to beat the black demonstrators.

In 2016, Trump carried Duval County, which includes all of Jacksonville, by slightly a lot more than 1 percentage point — but neighboring St. Johns County by more than 30 points. The stretch of northeastern Florida is deep red Trump country, where the campaign believes they could expand their margins to help win Florida, that is crucial in building a path to 270 electoral votes.

The Republican National Committee executive committee paved the way to the announcement on Wednesday night once they unanimously approved a plan to significantly reduce the convention proceedings which will take place in Charlotte and to make no changes to the party’s 2016 platform. The vote notably pairs down the official business with each state and territory only sending six delegates to the gathering, for a complete of 336 delegates where there could have been over 2,500.

The delegates, regardless of if they are physically present in Charlotte, will have a way to vote for both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s nomination via proxy, but only the six present delegates in Charlotte will have a way to vote on other convention business, according to the rules. All delegates who does have been invited to the convention, the spokesperson said, will be invited to Trump’s acceptance speech.

After the Republican National Committee began to search for alternative locations, Jacksonville had always been one of the leading contenders to host the celebratory portion of the event. McDaniel said Wednesday that Jacksonville is “absolutely in the frontrunning position” to host the celebration for the Republican convention.

Jacksonville Republicans had pitched your website as the most useful big city venue where Republicans get a handle on both city and local government.

“This is Trump country here. This is the single best city in America, in which to host the Republican National Convention, and for several reasons. It’s a battleground county in a battleground state, in a city where you have unified Republican governance,” Duval County Republican Chairman Dean Black told CNN.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the former chairman of the Florida Republicans and one of the few big city Republican mayors, pitched his city since the next convention host on Twitter a week ago and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who talks to the President regularly, told Fox this month that the state was ready to host the big event.

“We’ll be able to make those decisions about what precautions need to be taken as you get closer, but to just rule out a convention at this stage, I think, is a mistake,” DeSantis said. “So we’ve said we want to get to ‘yes’ on it, and I think you’ll be able to do it.”

Yet this week, Curry was heckled with chants of “No RNC! No RNC!” as he marched with peaceful protestors after he announced the removal of a Confederate statue across from City Hall. Curry patiently listened to the heckling, which were overtaken by shouts of “Black Lives Matter.” He repeated that rallying cry repeatedly, becoming a rare Republican elected official to openly declare: “Black lives do matter!”

After reports indicated that Jacksonville was a number one candidate to host Trump’s acceptance speech North Carolina Democratic Party spokesman Austin Cook, said in a statement, “If the President is genuinely delusional enough to think that demanding a full-scale convention is reasonable, then Jacksonville is more than welcome to host his acceptance speech.”

Officials had also considered Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando and Savannah, Georgia.