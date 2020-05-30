Trump threatens White House protesters with ‘vicious dogs and most ominous weapons’

Donald Trump has threatened folks protesting the dying of George Floyd outdoors the White House with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons”.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool,” Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday morning.

“I used to be inside, watched each transfer, and couldn’t have felt extra secure. They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as a lot as they wished, however each time somebody received too frisky or out of line, they’d shortly come down on them, arduous – didn’t know what hit them.

“The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”

