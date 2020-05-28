Home Top Stories Trump threatens to veto FISA surveillance rules citing ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy theory

Trump threatens to veto FISA surveillance rules citing ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy theory

By
Jackson Delong
-

































Trump threatens to veto FISA surveillance rules citing ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy theory | The Independent







Donald Trump has pledged to “quickly VETO” a bill to reauthorise previously lapsed US federal security surveillance steps he states Obama government intelligence officials mistreated to spy his 2016 effort.

The House is voting on the invoice and also an accompanying Senate change on Wednesday evening following the upper room passed both steps a week with overwhelming bipartisan support.

More follows…

Download the brand new Independent Premium program

Sharing that the Complete story, not just the headlines

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this informative article

Want to bookmark your favorite content and tales to read or mention afterwards? Start that your Independent Premium subscription now.



Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am