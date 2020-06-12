Trump threatens to ‘take back’ Seattle protest zone

US President Donald Trump has threatened to “take back” a police-free district where protesters have now been given free rein in Seattle.
Police abandoned a precinct in the city on Monday after days of violent confrontation with demonstrators.
Mr Trump said the region had been overtaken by “Domestic Terrorists”, but Washington state leaders told him not to meddle inside their affairs.
Since police withdrew, demonstrations in the region have now been largely peaceful.
It has been called Chaz, an abbreviation of Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Hundreds of people have been gathering there to demonstrate, hear speeches and attend events.
The protests were in response to last month’s death in police custody of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
What did Trump say?
In a series of tweets, the Republican president lashed out at liberal Democratic leaders in the north-western US state of Washington and its most populous city of Seattle.
“Take back your city NOW,” Mr Trump wrote on Thursday. “If you never do it, I am going to.
In still another tweet, that he said “Domestic Terrorists took over Seattle”, saying Washington Governor Jay Inslee was “looking ‘the fool'”.
Mr Inlsee tweeted right back on morning: “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business.”
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told President Trump: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.”
How did the Chaz occur?
The area around East Precinct became a battleground between protesters and police in the past fourteen days, leading the governor to send in 200 National Guard troops and the mayor to impose a curfew.
During the violence, demonstrators threw petrol bombs along with other missiles at police, cars were torched and looting broke out, according to local media.
At the weekend, Seattle police used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters. Members of the city council rebuked the authorities department, accusing them of heavy-handed tactics.
Then on Monday, the mayor ordered barricades removed near the precinct and the authorities building was boarded up.
Since then protesters took over a zone spanning about six blocks of Capitol Hill, a hub of the city’s fashionable arts scene that has been gentrified in recent years as tech workers drive up property prices.
Local media describe a festival-like atmosphere, with poetry readings, music and movie nights. Free fizzy water, snacks, sunscreen and hand sanitiser can be found.
While the protesters say they are leaderless, armed volunteers have been spotted at checkpoints asking for the ID of individuals entering.
What do the authorities say?
Police say they desire to reopen the precinct and it is unclear how long the autonomous zone will remain.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said the police department had been abandoned because of threats that it might be vandalised or burned. She said the protesters’ barricades were intimidating some residents.
On Thursday afternoon the police chief said claims by Asst Chief Nollette that citizens and organizations were being extorted in the zone were not true and have been based on anecdotal evidence from news and social media.
Ms Best said call response times in the region served by East Precinct are normally between 5-18 minutes, but are now actually taking nearly an hour, reports local Komo News.
She said what this means is police aren’t able to respond to reports of assaults, rapes and robberies.
More on George Floyd’s death
US protests timeline
George Floyd dies after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage shows a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he is pinned to a floor. Mr Floyd is heard repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe”. He is pronounced dead later in hospital.
Four officers active in the arrest of George Floyd are fired. Protests begin as the video of the arrest is shared widely on social networking. Hundreds of demonstrators simply take to the streets of Minneapolis and vandalise police cars and the police station with graffiti.
Protests spread to other cities including Memphis and Los Angeles. In some places, like Portland, Oregon, protesters lie in the road, chanting “I can’t breathe”. Demonstrators again gather round the police station in Minneapolis where the officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest were based and set fire to it. The building is evacuated and police retreat.
President Trump blames the violence on deficiencies in leadership in Minneapolis and threatens to send in the National Guard in a tweet. He follows it up in a 2nd tweet with a warning “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. The second tweet is hidden by Twitter for “glorifying violence”.
A CNN reporter, Omar Jimenez, is arrested while since the Minneapolis protest. Mr Jimenez was reporting live when police officers handcuffed him. A few momemts later many of his colleagues are also arrested. They are later released once they are confirmed to be members of the media.
Derek Chauvin charged with murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with murder and manslaughter. The charges carry a combined maximum 35-year sentence.
Violence spreads across the US on the sixth nights protests. A complete of at the least five folks are reported killed in protests from Indianapolis to Chicago. More than 75 cities have seen protests. At least 4,400 folks have been arrested. Curfews are imposed over the US to try to stem the unrest.
President Trump threatens to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest. He says if cities and states fail to control the protests and “defend their residents” he’ll deploy the army and “quickly solve the problem for them”. Mr Trump poses in front of a damaged church shortly after police used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters nearby.
Tens of a large number of protesters again take to the streets. One of the biggest protests is in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Many defy curfews in several cities, nevertheless the demonstrations are largely peaceful.
A memorial service for George Floyd is held in Minneapolis. Those gathered in tribute stand alone for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the total amount of time Mr Floyd is alleged to have been on the floor under arrest. Hundreds attended the service, which heard a eulogy from civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton.
As the US saw another week-end of protests, with tens of thousands marching in Washington DC, anti-racism demonstrations were held around the world.
In Australia, there have been major protests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane that dedicated to the treatment of native Australians. There were also demonstrations in France, Germany, Spain and the UK. In Bristol, protesters tore down the statue of a 17th century slave trader and threw it into the harbour.
A funeral service for George Floyd is held in Houston, Mr Floyd’s hometown. Just over two weeks after his death in Minneapolis and global anti-racism protests, about 500 guests invited by the Floyd family have been in attendance at the Fountain of Praise Church. Many more gather outside to show their support.