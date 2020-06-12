Trump threatens to ‘take back’ Seattle protest zone

Image copyright

Demonstrators are effortlessly in charge of an area of Seattle





US President Donald Trump has threatened to “take back” a police-free district where protesters have now been given free rein in Seattle.

Police abandoned a precinct in the city on Monday after days of violent confrontation with demonstrators.

Mr Trump said the region had been overtaken by “Domestic Terrorists”, but Washington state leaders told him not to meddle inside their affairs.

Since police withdrew, demonstrations in the region have now been largely peaceful.

It has been called Chaz, an abbreviation of Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Hundreds of people have been gathering there to demonstrate, hear speeches and attend events.

The protests were in response to last month’s death in police custody of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What did Trump say?

In a series of tweets, the Republican president lashed out at liberal Democratic leaders in the north-western US state of Washington and its most populous city of Seattle.

“Take back your city NOW,” Mr Trump wrote on Thursday. “If you never do it, I am going to.

In still another tweet, that he said “Domestic Terrorists took over Seattle”, saying Washington Governor Jay Inslee was “looking ‘the fool'”.

Mr Inlsee tweeted right back on morning: “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told President Trump: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.”

How did the Chaz occur?

The area around East Precinct became a battleground between protesters and police in the past fourteen days, leading the governor to send in 200 National Guard troops and the mayor to impose a curfew.

During the violence, demonstrators threw petrol bombs along with other missiles at police, cars were torched and looting broke out, according to local media.

At the weekend, Seattle police used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters. Members of the city council rebuked the authorities department, accusing them of heavy-handed tactics.

Then on Monday, the mayor ordered barricades removed near the precinct and the authorities building was boarded up.

Since then protesters took over a zone spanning about six blocks of Capitol Hill, a hub of the city’s fashionable arts scene that has been gentrified in recent years as tech workers drive up property prices.

Local media describe a festival-like atmosphere, with poetry readings, music and movie nights. Free fizzy water, snacks, sunscreen and hand sanitiser can be found.

While the protesters say they are leaderless, armed volunteers have been spotted at checkpoints asking for the ID of individuals entering.

What do the authorities say?

Police say they desire to reopen the precinct and it is unclear how long the autonomous zone will remain.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said the police department had been abandoned because of threats that it might be vandalised or burned. She said the protesters’ barricades were intimidating some residents.

Police Chief Carmen Best posted a video message to officers by which she said the police withdrawal “seems like an insult to you and our community”.

On Thursday afternoon the police chief said claims by Asst Chief Nollette that citizens and organizations were being extorted in the zone were not true and have been based on anecdotal evidence from news and social media.

Ms Best said call response times in the region served by East Precinct are normally between 5-18 minutes, but are now actually taking nearly an hour, reports local Komo News.

She said what this means is police aren’t able to respond to reports of assaults, rapes and robberies.

