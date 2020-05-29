While Twitter has fact-checked President Trump’s false claims on mail-in ballots, they have not taken down the President’s tweets in which he makes false accusations about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports. #CNN #News
source
Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms
While Twitter has fact-checked President Trump’s false claims on mail-in ballots, they have not taken down the President’s tweets in which he makes false accusations about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports. #CNN #News